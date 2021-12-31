Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 3.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.53 and last traded at $85.53. Approximately 2,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

