Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.06 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00312690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00129516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00087806 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002330 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,389,235 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

