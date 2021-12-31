Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.54 ($52.88).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.