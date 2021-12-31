Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Up 3%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 3,161,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,007,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KP2. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Kore Potash Company Profile (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.