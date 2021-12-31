Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 3,161,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,007,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KP2. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

