Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

