Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of AWK opened at $188.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

