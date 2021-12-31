Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuaishou Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kuaishou Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.