Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $64.55. 10,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,114. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

