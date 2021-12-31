Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

KHNGY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.80. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 52.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

