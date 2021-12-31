Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $279.42 or 0.00594625 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $69.95 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

