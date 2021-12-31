L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

