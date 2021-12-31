Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

