Lamden Price Hits $0.11 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $564,212.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

