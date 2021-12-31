Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Hits New 52-Week High at $771.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 771 ($10.36) and last traded at GBX 768 ($10.32), with a volume of 150134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.40 ($10.26).

Several equities analysts have commented on LAND shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.09) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.36).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 731.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 712.66. The company has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,837.22).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

