Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Gap Up to $48.39

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.39, but opened at $53.18. Lawson Products shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

