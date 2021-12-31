LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Down 0.4%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.06. 19,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 31,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,252,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,974,000.

