Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.74. Leju shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 57,277 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

