Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.15

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

