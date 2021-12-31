LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 8.9%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 152,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 197,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51.

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

