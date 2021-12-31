Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.85. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.