Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 116,723 shares.The stock last traded at $160.62 and had previously closed at $160.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

