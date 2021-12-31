Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Pendal Group Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 102.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 1.9% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $229,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
