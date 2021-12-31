Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Pendal Group Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 102.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up about 1.9% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $229,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.