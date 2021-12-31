Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

