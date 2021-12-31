Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,182,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

