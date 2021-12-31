Lincoln National Corp Has $3.29 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after buying an additional 382,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $384.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

