Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,738 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

