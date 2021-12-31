Lincoln National Corp Purchases 70 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $560.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

