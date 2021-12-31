Lincoln National Corp Purchases 78 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

