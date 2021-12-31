Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 810,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,500,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,072,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

