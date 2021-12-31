Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,426 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,616 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

