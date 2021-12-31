Lithium (LTUM) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 214 641 726 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -24.58 Lithium Competitors $3.59 billion $365.85 million 3.66

Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.92% -13.01%

Summary

Lithium peers beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

