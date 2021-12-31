Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,772. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

