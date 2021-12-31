LSV Asset Management Acquires 23,770 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

