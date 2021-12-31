LSV Asset Management Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $547.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

