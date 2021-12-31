LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 172.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $24.44 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $769.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

