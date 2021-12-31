LSV Asset Management Sells 35,000 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genesco by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

GCO opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

