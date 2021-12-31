LSV Asset Management Sells 8,800 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 805,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

