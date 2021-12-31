Lua Token (LUA) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

