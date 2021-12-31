Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 42.09. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 10.00 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.