Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 42.09. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 10.00 and a 12 month high of 64.86.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
