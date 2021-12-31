Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $134,594.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.76 or 0.07983067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,880.65 or 1.00422661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

