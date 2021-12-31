MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $769,600.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MTSI stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

