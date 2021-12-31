MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $769,600.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $77.49 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,781,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

