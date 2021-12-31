MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $16.63. MacroGenics shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

