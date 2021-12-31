Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $973.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $8,045,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

