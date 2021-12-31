MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMYT. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

