MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $184,726.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.50 or 0.07891359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,810.12 or 1.00435721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007783 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

