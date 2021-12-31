Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 221.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.98).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 253 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Man Group alerts:

LON:EMG opened at GBX 226.30 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.98. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137.35 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.26).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.