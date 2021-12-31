Manchester City Fan Token Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00021789 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $35.82 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

