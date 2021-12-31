Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,020,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 474.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 943,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,550,000 after buying an additional 730,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

CP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,797. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

