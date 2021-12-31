Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Invests $104.27 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,360,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

GMED opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.